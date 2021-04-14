The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N532 million for the construction and furnishing of the University of Ibadan library extension.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is still in London for a routine medical check-up.

“The Minister of Education also presented a memo for the award of contract for the construction and furnishing of the extension of the University of Ibadan library.

“The memo, which was approved, is at the cost of N532 million with a completion period of 48 weeks,’’ the minister said.

Mohammed hinted that the memo was well received because of the need to extend the library facility in the university.

He said that for many years, the library had needed real extension, given the surge in the students’ population.

According to him, the extension project will comprise two suspended floors, two online reading areas and three cubicles

It will also include one physically challenged reading area, four seminar rooms and one reprographic unit.

Other facilities are six staff offices, one control room, a general room, stores, four e-libraries, a coffee room, a technical service room, a media unit room, one galaxy/exhibition room and a journal publication unit, in addition to two reading areas.

“The contract was awarded to the UYK Nigeria limited and it is to be delivered in 48 weeks,’’ Mohammed said.

On the seventh anniversary of the abduction of Chibok girls, the minister said that the government had more than ever demonstrated its concern for the issue of security through the town hall meeting it held in Kaduna recently.

He said that the theme of the all-encompassing meeting was “Setting Benchmark for Enhanced Security and National Unity’’. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

