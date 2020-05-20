FEC approves N2.9bn for procurement fire service equipment for Odukpani Oil and Gas Park

Share the news













The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved N2.9billion for the provision of water and fire service equipment in the National Oil and Gas Park to be sited in Odukpani, Cross River State

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Slyva, made this known at the end of the second session of the virtual meeting of the FEC coordinated from the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

According to the minister, the project when completed, will provide additional infrastructural facility for the manufacturing of Oil and Gas components for the sector and boost economic activities in Cross River.

“Today, Council approved the provision of water and fire service equipment in the National Oil and Gas Park to be sited in Odukpani, Cross River State, in the sum of N2.9billion.

“The oil and gas scheme is to provide an environment, a corridor for citing industries that would produce components locally for the oil and gas industry.

“Of course, these parks will create jobs and also increase local capacity and participation in the oil and gas industry,’’ he said.

The Federal Executive Council also approved N610 million for the construction of a Faculty of Health Services at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking on the outcome of the virtual FEC meeting.

He said: “The Minister of Education today presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University, Bokkos.

“It was awarded at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82 and the completion period is for 52 weeks.

“Also, a procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114, 357, 600 and completion period is 12 weeks.”

In his contribution, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, revealed that the Council approved 454,000 dollars for sea-time training for the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme for cadets on-board Foreign-going Vessels by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and safety Agency (NIMASA).

The objectives of the Consultancy training services, according to the minister, are as follows:

1. To build capacity of the Nigerian Youths to take over the lucrative jobs available in the maritime sector, hitherto dominated by foreigners locally and to export excess Nigerian seamen to fill available spaces globally.

2. To enable over 1000 idling Nigeria seafarers that have graduated but yet to obtain requisite certificate of competency required of them, so as to be gainfully employed as officers and masters on board ships.

3. There is currently global scarcity of sea-time training spaces on-board merchant ship, thereby making it imperative for NIMASA to take advantage of the opportunity to build requisite capacity.

4. The need to further reduce unemployment rate in the country and the fact that Messr SWETS MARINE have given guarantee of adequate spaces to absorb 170 cadets, in addition to guaranteeing job placement on-board Chevron vessels for all cadets that would excel during the training.(NAN)

