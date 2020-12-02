FEC approves N117bn for reconstruction of roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday in Abuja, approved N117.6 billion for the reconstruction of some federal roads. The Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and his Water Resources counterpart, Sulaiman Adamu, made the disclosure when they briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the FEC meeting.

Fashola stated that the road projects were approved to make roads travels more comfortable. He said: “The first set of roads is for a total sum of N18,923,846,198.47 and it is with respect to roads and bridges including the rehabilitation of 26km road linking Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States at the cost of N8.767 billion, Omor-Umulokpa road in Anambra and Enugu States and N1.712 billion for the rehabilitation of Oye-Oranto road in Anambra at the cost of N2.5billion.’’

He said N1.057 billion was meant for the construction of Okpokwu bridge along Ogoja-Okuku-Benue-Cross River road; N1.022billion for a bridge at KM 22.7 on Bida-Zungeru road in Niger; N1.072 billion for Nkumi bridge, linking Abia and Enugu States, and Challawa-Nunku road in Kombotso, Kano State, to gulp N2.787 billion.

“The other memorandum relating to roads is also for the total sum of N98,073,840, 842.81. “The roads are Rijiya-Gusau road in Zamfara, N7.799 billion; Jega-Kwana-Sanagi-Gumi road in Kebbi State, N31.539 billion; Koko-Mahuta road in Kebbi, N19.713 billion; Kuka Babbangida-Gangara road in Katsina State, N11.731 billion; Ihiala-Olu-Umudu road, N16.750 billion; Oye-Ama-Etite -Umuawulu road in Anambra, N2.155 billion and rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in Bichi, Kano State road in Kano State, N8.384 billion,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of Water Resources said the council approved N200million as reversed cost for an extension of time for consultancy services for Tada Songhai irrigation project in Kwara. He also revealed that the council approved an award of contract for a dedicated power line for an irrigation project in Iseyin, Oyo State.

“As you know, most of our irrigation system used to be powered by diesel generators but because of deregulation and with diesel it has become so expensive and not sustainable. “So, we have to look for other ways and means to power irrigation systems, we are looking at both National grid and solar.

“In this case, we have an interim arrangement to extend power from national grid to power irrigation scheme,’’ he added. (NAN)