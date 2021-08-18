FEC approves N1.7bn for NEITI Permanent Office, NDLEA Scanners, FRSC vehicles

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.7billion for acquisition of permanent office for the Nigeria Extractive Industries, Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and purchase of scanners for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of FEC meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adesina disclosed that N537million of the N1.7 billion was approved for NEITI to acquire permanent office in Abuja, N985million for procurement of Body Dual Scanners Solution with x-ray management software.

He said the remaining balance of N187million was for the purchase of vehicles for FRSC to check road accidents in the country.

According to him, the operational vehicles are needed by the FRSC to meet its goals of reducing accidents by at least 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent.

“The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) got approval to procure operational vehicles, and that is to reduce carnage on our roads and to meet its goals of reducing accidents by at least 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent.

“Contracts for those vehicles were approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“Again, NEITI, which is Nigeria Extractive Industries, Transparency Initiative was given approval to acquire a permanent building for N536 million to be used as its head office.

“NEITI had been in a rented place. Now, it has an approval to acquire a property for its head office.

“There was also an approval for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to procure and install four full body dual view scanners with X-ray management software at Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano Airports.

“You know that NDLEA has been doing wonderful things in recent times. Now, it has this approval to install and commission four full body dual view scanners solution with X-ray management software at those four airports; Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano.’’

Adesina also disclosed that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Ministry of Water Resources got the council’s approvals to purchase vehicles and for the revised estimated total cost for supervision consultancy contract of Ile-Ife Multipurpose Dam Project in Osun, accordingly. (NAN)

