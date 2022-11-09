FEC approves N1.6bn for equipment, furniture for aviation medical centre

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the sum of N1.6bn for procurement of medical equipment and furniture for aviation medical centre, Abuja.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, Culture briefed State House correspondents on behalf of the Minister of Aviation after the FEC meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The Minister of Aviation presented a memo for procurement of medical equipment and furniture for the ongoing construction of one of the prototype aviation medical centres at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“In other words, we are building aviation medical centres in all the airports and this is the first prototype in Abuja.

“The contract for was approved for the supply of medical equipment and furniture for the tune of N1.6 with a delivery period of six months.

“The contractor is Tasodic Sodica Limited,’’ he said. (NAN)

