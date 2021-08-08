FEC approves 20% stakes in Dangote petroleum, rehab of Warri, Kaduna refineries

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Abuja, Aug. 4, 2021(NAN) The Federal Executive (FEC) has approved the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes Nigerian National Corporation(NNPC) in the Dangote and Petro-Chemical Refinery.

Timipre , Minister of State for Resources, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

said the acquisition was in the sum of 2.76 dollars.

He said that also approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“The FEC, today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of 1.5 dollars–  897. 67 million dollars for Warri Refinery and 586. 9 million dollars for Kaduna Refinery.

“The Executive also approved the acquisition of 20 per cent minority stakes NNPC in the Dangote and Petro-Chemical Refineries in the sum of 2.76 dollars.

“The completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries is going to be in three phases.

“ First phase is within 21 months; in 23 months, phase 2 will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.

“Work has already commenced in Port Harcourt; already the first 15 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor and contractor has fully mobilized to site,’’ he said.

He said that the council also discussed the need to give periodic updates on the projects.

According to him, there will soon be an inspection of work in the Port Harcourt Refinery. (NAN)

