FEC approves $1.07bn for health sector reform 

By Salif Atojoko

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved 1.07 billion dollars for healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) programme.

The Federal Government also approved a N4.8 billion allocation for HIV treatment, Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, said while addressing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

He said the International Development Association (IDA) provided two concessional loans of 500 million dollars each, alongside 70 million dollars in grant funding from other international bodies.

Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, said the HOPE programme aligned with the administration’s agenda to strengthen human capital development.

“The funds will be directed toward improving governance in healthcare and enhancing primary healthcare services nationwide.

“This financing will support recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare workers and teachers at the subnational level,” Pate said.

He added that 500 million dollars was dedicated to expanding the quality, utilisation and resilience of the primary healthcare system, including emergency maternal and child health services.

“As part of broader healthcare reforms, the council also approved N4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months.

“This initiative underscores the federal government’s commitment to providing life-saving treatment and reducing healthcare costs for vulnerable populations,” he said. (NAN)