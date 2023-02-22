Feb. 25 Polls: CP tasks personnel on neutrality 

By Muhammad Lawal

Mr Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, the Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, has tasked police personnel of the command to remain neutral while discharging their duty during the forthcoming general elections.

Magaji-Kontagora gave the task while interacting with newsmen at the Police Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He observed that the task became imperative because of the important role the police played toward providing security of lives and property before, during and after any election across the country.

“With reference to the 2023 general elections, the police, as the lead security agency in the election security processes, have the statutory obligation to ensure the maintenance of security, law and order, with the active support of other relevant security agencies.

“To achieve this, the Kebbi State Police Command under my watch, has been organising workshops, seminars and conferences bothering on electoral laws/human rights violation, civility to members of the public, crowd control as well as arrest of electoral offenders,” he said.

The essence, he said, was to refresh the memories of its personnel and to acquaint them with the best international policing standard.

“In the same vein, the command has always been warning its personnel to be neutral and apolitical while discharging their duties during the general elections,” he noted.

The CP reminded them that severe disciplinary measures awaited any erring police officer before, during and after the electioneering period.

According to him, threat analysis has also been conducted, whereby all the trouble areas in the state has been identified and the police tactical teams and other security agencies will be deployed in those areas to forestall any unforeseen circumstances.

He assured that the police would maintain an oath of neutrality in accordance with the Electoral Act, adding that the police would always be more careful during electoral security deployments, exhibit a high degree of professionalism and fairness in their dealings with all parties.

The CP advised political parties and their candidates to publicly declare their firm commitment to abiding by the verdict of the polls, saying “to accomplish this, political parties must know that they have a primary role in educating their supporters to promote peace, dialogue and consensus.

“In the light of this, I commend civil society, religious and traditional leaders for their important roles in this national assignment.”

“In view of this, all security agencies are also expected to adopt a professional orientation that encompasses democratic values, respect for human rights and dignity, while being mindful of the duty imposed on us by the law to protect all electorate against illegal acts and dispense our duties without discrimination.

“In view of the forgoing, the Kebbi State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, hereby advise against the use of youths for any form of violence and thuggery that will truncate the electoral process as this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly,” the CP assured. (NAN)