Chika Madubuko, Founder of Highway to Grace Assembly Ministry Nsukka, Enugu State has advised youths to beware of COVID-19 pandemic as they celebrate this year’s St Valentine Day, on Feb. 14. Madubuko, who gave the advice in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said youths should know that COVID-19 is real and has killed thousands of people in the world, including Nigeria.

“If anybody is telling you that COVID-19 is not real or does not exist, that person is deceiving you and does not love you. ” You can stay in your various homes to express your true love to members of your families and neighbours on Feb 14. “Remember, it is only when you are alive that you will be able to realise your future dreams,” the cleric said. He urged youths who would insist on going out to celebrate with their friends to ensure strict compliance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols and guidelines.

“You must wear your face mask, have your hand sanitiser , wash your hands regularly as well as ensure social distance wherever you are. ” All hands must be on deck to assist the Federal Government in its bid to prevent further spread of the deadly virus in the country,” he said. The cleric also urged youths to avoid all forms of immorality while celebrating on Feb. 14.

“You must show agape love to your friends and neighbours like St Valentine of the blessed memory did. ” Remember your body is the holy temple of God and any attempt to defile it in premarital sex attracts God’s wrath. “Know that God is watching you; even when you lock all doors and windows of your room, God is seeing you,” he said. (NAN)