FEATURE, Avoiding, gender, stereotypes, STEM, Education

They, therefore, call for the need to renew the educational systems to represent the interests and needs of men and women.

But some scholars note that the assumption may not be absolutely correct, adducing some reasons for lack of female representation in science and suggest ways educators can keep girls interested in mathematics and science.

Miss Tonia John, a junior secondary school student in Class 2, says poor marks, test results, or negative comparisons to peers or siblings are some reasons for her negative view of mathematics.

So, Dr Jekayinfa Olatunji, the Desk Officer on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), National Mathematical Centre, argues that both boys and girls need more interactions with scientists to become interested in science.

Olatunji says schools should also identify and encourage students’ talents, regardless of academic field.