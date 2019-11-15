Fears, security scare, as Bayelsans elect new governor

By Yemi Itodo

With few hours to the governorship election in Bayelsa State, fears, tension and anxiety have enveloped the state as the residents now live in fear of the unknown.

This is as a result of reports of violence and killings recorded in some parts of the state.

In Yenagoa, the state capital, reports show that some suspected political thugs dressed in military uniforms are allegedly distributing guns to young men for them to foment trouble during Saturday’s election.

Places such as Nembe, Azuzuma, and Ogbia are currently witnessing violent activities by political thugs who are allegedly attacking residents. Some of the community members have reportedly fled to the forest.

Other places where there is apprehension includes Opuama in Southern Ijaw local government area, where eight speed boats filled with armed men was reportedly sighted floating, thereby preventing people from entering the town.

Military personnel have also been deployed to different parts of the state. Communities such as Peretorugbe in Ekeremor local government area were surrounded Friday night by heavy military presence as the Nigerian Army now conduct stop and search on every one coming in and going out of the community, to prevent breakdown of law and order.