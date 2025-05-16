FCTA, World Bank building inclusive, accessible territory for PwDs – Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) with support from the World Bank is building an inclusive and accessible capital territory with equal opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) with support from the World Bank is building an inclusive and accessible capital territory with equal opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, stated this in Abuja on Thursday, at the close of a three-day workshop on right-based approaches to disability-inclusive development, governance and public policy.

Represented by her Special Assistant on Social Investment, Hajiya Maijidda Kuku, the minister said that the FCT was strongly working towards an inclusive governance that leaves no one behind.

Mahmoud said that the FCT Administration would achieve this through the full implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

She said that the workshop had not only strengthened the technical capacity of the participants but renewed collective resolve to break down barriers and promote inclusive governance.

“As we close, I urge all participants to translate the knowledge gained into concrete actions within their respective institutions.

“Together, we can build an FCT that truly reflects the values of inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunity for all,” she said.

The minister commended President Bola Tinubu administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering equity, inclusion, and dignity for all, especially for women and persons with disabilities.

She added that the workshop aligned with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a more inclusive Nigeria.

She thanked the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat for championing the disability inclusion and the World Bank for its continuous support towards social inclusion programmes in the territory.

Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, said that the workshop was part of efforts toward the domestication and implementation of UN Conventions on disability inclusion and the disability Act 2018.

Benjamins-Laniyi said that the workshop was organised with support from the World Bank to ensure the inclusion of persons with disability in all spheres of life in the FCT.

She added that following the workshop, the FCT Administration had been able to establish a framework for collective action on disability inclusion to be championed by the women affairs secretariat.

She pointed out that what began as a disability desk in the women affairs secretariat, had become a disability action for implementation, through collaboration and partnership.

She said that the women secretariat would work closely with the existing structure of the FCT Social Development Secretariat.

According to her, the platform represents a superstructure towards addressing concerns of persons with disability from the FCT Administration down to the area councils and rural communities.

“The multi-sectoral structure cut across all the secretariats of the FCT Administration with representatives from the six area councils and communities.

“The membership includes wives of the council chairmen, wives of traditional and religious leaders, women and youth groups, community structures, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and media.

“This will represent a disability convention in FCT, that brings together all the stakeholders – the administration, international collaboration, community and CSOs partnership

“This is a very crucial model to ensure full implementation of the disability Act in all the nukes and crannies of the FCT.”

She said that the move aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu’s administration

“For us, this is not just a slogan but a renewed hope of clearly articulated and intentional political will to impact all communities and leave no one behind, particularly persons with disabilities,” she added. (NAN)