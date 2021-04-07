The Federal Capital Terriory Administration (FCTA) is addressing the demands of the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), Abuja Chapter.

The FCTA Director of Human Resources, Malam Mohammed Bashir, made this known while briefing newsmen, after a meeting the leadership of the FCT chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC ) and Trade Union Congress (TUC ), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint union had begun three days warning strike and concluded arrangement to embark on indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act.

”The lingering labour crisis was created by a communication gap between management and workers. I assure you that the demands of JUAC are being addressed,” he said.

According to him, the implementation of the FCT-Civil Service Commission is topmost in the labour issues, which FCT Administration is paying attention to.

Earlier the Chairman of the FCT NLC, Abubakar Yakubu, said an expanded demand letter would be sent to FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to further strengthen the agitations of workers.

Also the FCT Chairman of TUC, Ahmodu Olayinka, who explained that the meeting was inconclusive, also noted that regrettably FCT administration could not address any of the 17 items in the demands of the workers.

For his part, the JUAC Chairman, Matilukoro Korode, said the leadership of NLC and TUC vowed that even after the warning strike , workers may proceed on an indefinite strike depending on the outcome of the on going meeting.

Korode said that while the workers demands had not been solved, they have confidence in the leadership of both NLC and TUC and trust that the expanded letter of demand would address all the issues raised, while FCT Minister was expected to swing into action in the implementation. (NAN)

