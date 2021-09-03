FCTA woos investors to Abuja Technology Village

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on investors to develop interest in Abuja Technology Village, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, made the call after inspecting the project site, located at Lugbe, on Friday in Abuja.

He called on investors to take advantage of the strategic location, well-structured transportation networks and incentives offered by the village by investing in it.

Adesola said that the primary infrastructure construction works had reached advanced stage at the village.

He said that the village presented a unique opportunity to collectively create a huge economic cluster, connecting Abuja City Centre and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The permanent secretary said that FCT administration conceived the village with a view to diversifying the economy and create sizeable employment opportunities for youths.

Adesola assured investors of the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the project took off soon, adding that it would form one of the landmark achievements of the present administration.

Earlier, the agency’s Managing Director, Hauwa Yabani, who conducted the permanent secretary and other senior management staffers of FCTA round the site, listed agriculture, energy and minerals technology as areas of business opportunities for investors. (NAN)

