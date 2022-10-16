FCTA warns mechanic workshop owners against operating on transit corridors

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Sunday, warned mechanic workshop owners against operating within the reserved transit-way corridors in Abuja.

FCTA’s Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, who issued the warning in Abuja, said that henceforth, the administration would be arresting and impounding vehicles of defaulters.

Galadima, who said that recalcitrant technicians would face mobile courts, added that the administration had, on several occasions, warned all mechanic workshops to relocate to the approved sites at Apo and Wumba areas of the city.

He said that many technicians had remained adamant and continued to violate the rules and regulations, thus causing environmental nuisance and pollution.

Galadima said that the task team of the department had resumed weekend operations to tackle growing illegalities and criminalities in the city.

The director, who led the task team to dislodge some suspected criminal elements at Jahi District forest, said that his department decided to go the extra mile to achieve more results in the war against criminalities and other forms of illegal activities.

He noted that all the forests harbouring unwanted elements capable of threatening security in the city would be completely cleared.

Galadima said that the administration decided to clear the Jahi forest because certain people had turned the place into illegal relaxation spot attracting suspected criminal elements.

“We see the place as a hiding place for men of the underworld and it is posing serious challenge in term of security.

“That is why we are going after these places to remove the forests and the illegal structures inside.

“We have also devised a new strategy to go beyond the normal five working days. We have to go the extra miles by working on eeekends now.

“We are also collaborating with related agencies and departments to tackle all illegal issues around the places. This is a transit way corridor, not allocated to anybody but we need to protect it.

Earlier, a supervisor in the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Mr Moses Anyebe, said that five vehicles were evacuated from the illegal mechanic workshops operating there.

“We have evacuated five vehicles from this place. We will make the technicians and owners of the vehicles sign an undertaking not to come here again. And, we will also send them to mobile court,” Anyebe said. (NAN)

