FCTA vows to recover pedestrian walkways to ease movement

The FCT Administration has reiterated its resolve to recover pedestrian walkways in its efforts to ease human and vehicular movement, especially within the city.

Alhaji Muktar Galadima, Director, Development Control, while on a routine site monitoring exercise on Tuesday in Abuja, bemoaned the alarming rate of incursion into public infrastructure in the Territory.

“Such incursion is against the Abuja Master Plan. We won’t allow it to go on,” he said.

He said that the department had the backing of the provisions of the FCT Act of 1976 as well as the Urban and Regional Planning Act of 1992, to enforce strict compliance with the Abuja Master Plan.

He advised developers to abide by the law and rules of the building code to avoid sanctions.

“Today, Feb. 2, we moved round to see some of the places where we have cases of impunity and rascality, where people just develop what is not approved for them.

“What we have here (Wuse II), is a case of someone annexing a pedestrian walkway to become part of his property; it was marked by our officers sometime in 2019.

“We are taking steps to recover all pedestrian walkways to ease routes connection for pedestrians.

“So, it is important to recover the facilities from any encroachment because it makes life easier for pedestrians. It makes walking around the city enjoyable,” he said.

The director said that the exercise would be extended to all parts of the FCT, pointing out that city management was a continuous process. (NAN)