FCTA, USAID partner to improve FCT primary healthcare systems

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has inaugurated the FCTA and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Steering Committee to deliver quality, affordable and sustainable preventive healthcare services.

Aliyu made this known in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Friday in Abuja

She said the inauguration of the steering committee was a follow up to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between USAID and FCTA on Dec. 17, 2020, to support the revitalization of FCT healthcare systems.

She explained that the MoU seeks to address weak healthcare system especially the Primary Health Care (PHC) performances and the root causes of poorly functioning health systems in the territory.

Aliyu stressed that through the partnership, the FCT Administration would improve the capacity to plan, allocate and manage resources as demonstrated by increased budgetary allocation for PHC, and increased expenditure for Primary Health Care.

” Other milestones that could be achieved through this partnership include increase the coverage of FCT’s minimum benefit package for PHC to 20 per cent of the residents of the FCT.

” In 2020, 30 per cent in 2021, 40 per cent in 2022, 50 per cent in 2023, 60 per cent in 2024,” Aliyu said.

He urged the committee to serve as an avenue to promote transparency, use of data for decision-making and problem solving.

The minister added that the committee would engage other stakeholders such as members of the Senate and House of Representatives as required.

Also speaking, the Mission Director USAID, Anne Peterson who joined the inauguration virtually identified the primary healthcare services as the foundation of strengthening universal health coverage.

She noted that USAID recognised the important roles healthcare system play in guaranteeing universal access to health services and improving the health outcome.

She expressed the hope that the new steering committee would provide a road map in guiding primary healthcare partnership.

“USAID is committed to partner with FCT Administration to improve primary healthcare services by creating and strengthening systems that will improve and assist our primary healthcare in equitable distribution of resources”, she stated.

Members of the committee include, the FCT Minister of State, as chairman, Mission Director, USAID, Co-chairperson, FCTA Permanent Secretary, and Secretary Health and Human Services Secretariat.

Others are the Executive Secretary, FCT PHCB, Director, HPRS, Director, FCT Health Insurance, Director, Treasury, and Deputy Director Health Financing Equity and Investment as Secretary of the Committee. (NAN)

