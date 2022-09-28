FCTA urges Bwari to showcase products in Abuja trade fair 

By Veronica Dariya

Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Tsoho, Mandate Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, FCTA, has urged Bwari Area Council to showcase and promote its economic potential for international recognition at the upcoming Abuja International Trade Fair.

Dan-Tsoho made the call during an update retrieval meeting with members of staff of Bwari Area Council on Wednesday in Abuja.

The secretary said that the purpose for the meeting was to get an update on the level of preparedness from the council towards plans to attend the upcoming trade fair in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 17th Abuja fair is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30 to Oct. 9.

Dan-Tsoho, who was represented at the meeting by Mrs Rahap Didam, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, said that showcasing natural resources from Bwari could sell the council’s resources to the world.

According to him, the secretariat has been mandated by the office of the FCT Minister, for all area councils to showcase what they produce with an intention to make an impact.

“We find the need to follow up on an initial invitation asking Bwari to participate at the trade fair ground with products from the council.

“We believe that there’s economic potential in Bwari Area Council and so, this is an avenue for them to showcase these potential that will probably get international recognition.

“Foods like yam are in the international markets and are from other African countries, so this is one of the avenues for Bwari to sell themselves to the world with the gift of their natural resources.”

Ms Mary Ishaya, the Head of Personnel in the council, who represented the Chairman of the council, Mr John Gabaya, said that the council would not hesitate to take the opportunity to its advantage.

Ishaya, while promising to brief the chairman and other members of his administration on the importance of participating in the fair, also said that the council would ensure adequate resources were put on display.

NAN reports that the theme for the 2022 fair is “Exploring opportunities of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area through Intra-Africa Trade.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

