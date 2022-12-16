FCTA unveils operational manual for prompt pension service delivery

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring prompt pension service delivery to retired and retiring officers.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu gave the assurance at the launch of the Operational Manual by the FCT Area Council Service Pension Board at the ongoing 5th Pension management system retreat on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is: “Operational Manual: An administrative tool for efficient pension delivery”.

Represented by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Aliyu said that the FCT Administration places high premium on welfare of retiring officers and would continue to emphasise the importance of prompt pension service delivery.

She said that the launch of the operational manual would enable the administration galvanise staff of all agencies under the FCTA, and in particular the pension board toward delivering efficient pension service to residents of the territory.

She said in its pursuit of efficient pension service delivery, the FCT Administration had been consistent in remitting the 2.5 per cent FCTA contribution to the board to sustain payments to it revered senior citizen.

“The FCT Administration is among the very few states where payments to pensioners have been prioritised.

“Payment of pensioners’ allowances for the month of Dec. 2022 is awaiting approval now, and for you to appreciate this, staff salary for Dec. 2022 has not even gotten to my office but pensioners allowances have already gone for approval.

“That shows the priority that FCTA attaches to the welfare of the senior citizens. So, we have shared commitment to improve our service delivery to our pensioners”.

Aliyu commended the FCT Area Councils for their efforts in sustaining the payment of the 15 per cent pension funds to the board.

The minister expressed hope that the management of the board would in reciprocal, sustain the trajectory of prompt payment of benefits to retirees and beneficiaries of the deceased officers.

“It is a very great legacy that the director is leaving behind to sustain the good work he has done over the years, and to all the officers.

“I wish they will sustain the legacy already established to ensure efficient service delivery,” he said.

The Chairman, FCT Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Danladi Chiya said the launch of the operational manual would ginger the area councils to do more in areas of remittance of pension contributions.

“And the 15 per cent area council contribution to pension fund,” he said.

Chiya assured the board that commission had resolved to be proactive toward efficient pension delivery hence forth and would pursue vigorously remittances of pension deduction and employer contribution.

In his presentation, the Director of the board, Dr Danzing Nden said the manual was a document for stakeholders, staff and those who deal with the board to understand it operations and how to carry out efficient tasks.

“Our expectation is that we will deliver pension services in timely manner and ensure that our clients are satisfied.

“Even though we are not lagging behind but we want to be on the top of our affairs. We want to maintain what we are doing in the FCT to see how senior citizens will enjoy pension services through offering world class service that everyone will be proud of.

“And if you count one or two pensions in Nigeria, ours will be counted among them,” he said. (NAN)