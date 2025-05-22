FCTA, UN Women move to strengthen childcare services in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in collaboration with UN Women has taken steps to strengthen childcare licensing, regulation, and service delivery in the FCT.

By Philip Yatai

The Mandate Secretary of FCT Women Affairs Secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi disclosed this at a training of officials of the secretariats and other social workers on childcare services in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training had participants from various key players in the child welfare sector, including government representatives, childcare service providers and international partners.

Benjamins-Laniyi said that the goal was to build the capacity of the workers with a view to upscale the standards of operations in the childcare ecosystem of the FCT.

She said that the training was also organised to review existing structures, identify gaps in the childcare framework, and proffer sustainable solutions for the betterment of childcare services across.

She added that the training, organised in collaboration with UN Women and Caring Africa, became necessary toward adopting global best practices in providing standardized childcare Services in the Territory.

“We are here to interface directly with experts in childcare services to train and retrain our staff with standard modules of registering and administering childcare services within our regulatory framework that oversees operations of orphanage homes in the FCT.

“It is believed that this gesture will go a long way to upgrade our capacity and refine our approach to our services, especially, in an ever-evolving world of childcare economy,” she said.

Mrs. Beatrice Eyong, UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and the ECOWAS, acknowledged the grassroots impact of childcare and economic implications.

Eyong appreciated Benjamin-Laniyi for her dedication and continuous engagement to protecting the rights of women and children in the FCT and beyond.

Also, the Head of Child Development Department in the secretariat, Mr Idris Yahaya, said that the training would significantly improve the existing standard of operations concerning childcare.

Yayaha, a Deputy Director, added that the move would, in the long run, improve childcare service delivery across the territory.

“When a child is entrusted to care givers, for whatever reason, it entails all care on the child’s health, environment, safety, cognitive development, education and of course, record-keeping.

“Therefore, as a regulatory body, the training will improve our knowledge on childcare toward a more standardised and improved service delivery,” he said.

He disclosed that 136 orphanages and homes had been licensed and awaiting ministerial approval for crèche regulation, while the Development Control Department inspects buildings designated for new crèches.

On her part, the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Care Gap/Caring Africa, Ms Blessing Adesiyan, commended the Women Affairs Secretariat for reviewing the Guidelines for Operation of Orphanage in the FCT.

According to Adesiyan, the training will enhance effective implementation of the guidelines when approved.

She said that one of the quality indicators of good childcare was healthy development through promotion of emotional security, cognitive skills, and social interaction.

“There is also the need for a safe and clean environment with emphasis on hygiene, safety, and child-appropriate facilities, while qualified caregivers constitute trained staff with an understanding of child development and positive discipline.

“Engaging activities such as age-appropriate learning and play, outdoor engagement, and structured routines are also critical, including appropriate caregiver-child ratio to ensure personalised attention.

“There is also the need for parental involvement to encourage communication between caregivers and parents.” she said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)