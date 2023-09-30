FCTA to synergise with research institutes to revamp agriculture – Official

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will strengthen synergy with agricultural research institutes to revitalise agricultural sector in the FCT.

Mr Lawan Geidam, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, FCTA, stated this during a visit to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was in continuation of the secretary’s familiarisation tour of agricultural facilities and institutions in the FCT.

Geidam explained that the goal of strengthening the synergy with research institutes is to boost food production and enhance food security.

He stressed the critical roles research institutes play in achieving sustainable agricultural development.

He specifically acknowledged the valuable expertise and resources that research institutes offer, particularly in sharing knowledge of agricultural innovations and technological practices amongst farmers in rural communities.

“The FCTA recognises that a robust agricultural sector is vital for food security, economic growth, and job creation particularly in the FCT, currently grappling with a rapidly increasing population.

“This is why FCT Administration will be strengthening synergy with your institute as well as other relevant organisations to leverage your knowledge and experience.

“This will enable us to address challenges and implement effective strategies for agricultural transformation,” Geidam said.

He explained that the familiarisation tour was to gain first-hand insights into the existing agricultural landscape, identify areas for improvement and assess the potential for collaboration with other organisations.

NAN reports that Geidam also visited the FCT Livestock Markets in Kugbo and Deidei; Nyanya Veterinary Clinic; Karu Abattoir and Kado Fish Market among others.

At the Karu abattoir, the secretary told the butchers and veterinary doctors that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, had given him a matching order to implement programmes that would revitalise the sector.

He assured the butchers that a holistic approach would be articulated and presented to the FCTA for implementation.

“Our plan, in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the present administration, is to reinvigorate the agricultural sector to contribute to food security.

“This will be done by increasing local production and reducing dependence on imported agricultural products.

“We are also looking forward to an agriculture sector that can create employment, improve income generation for farmers, and stimulate economic growth in rural areas,” he said. (NAN)

