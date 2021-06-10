FCTA to sustain sanitation, traffic control in satellite towns

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given assurance that the ongoing sanitation and traffic control around satellite towns would be sustained to achieve Its objectives.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, gave the assurance when he led a combined team of the task force in continuation of the exercise on Thursday in Abuja.

Attah said that the sanitation in satellite towns was authorised by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to enhance development activities and ensure that contravention did not fester.

He warned residents bent on abusing the development regulations of the FCT to desist, stating that the Department of Development Control would not relent in demolishing illegal structures built anywhere.

The chairman explained that the exercise at Nyanya was targeted at removing the ‘pantaker’ market and all obstruction and human activities to the road dualisation to ease traffic gridlock.

Attah said that the FCT Minister had expressed displeasure over human activities that were responsible for the return of traffic gridlock on FCT roads.

He gave assurance that the administration would do everything possible to clear all illegalities.

He said that structures demolished at Angwan Dadi, a suburb of Nyanya was a total contravention that shrank the street into a very narrow path.

Attah said that FCTA was making enormous commitment towards the provision of infrastructures in Abuja, and would do everything within the law to protect sanity of the city.

The chairman revealed that over 80 illegal shanties were demolished at Gwarimpa area of the city to tackle insecurity and criminalities within the neighbourhood.

” We removed over 80 makeshift structures at Gwarimpa due to intensive security report and criminal activities around the area

” We also removed the ‘pantaker’ market at Nyanya that has been disturbing traffic, we also demolished three structures built on top of roads and conscripted the road at Angwa Dadi.

” There have been complaints about the buildings since 2010, and every efforts towards removing it proved abortive.

” The city is getting crowded every day and people are coming in and engaging in so many illegalities, but we will not allow it. We will sustain the exercise”. (NAN)