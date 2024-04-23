FCTA to revamp orphanages to international standards – Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has announced plans to revamp orphanages in FCT to international standards.

The Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCTA, Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, disclosed this at an event organised to commemorate the 2024 International Orphanage Day.

The event was held at Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Abuja.

Benjamins-Laniyi explained that the move was to provide specialised care and support for children in vulnerable situations, particularly those with disabilities.

She said that the orphanages would be overhauled under a comprehensive initiative designed to redefine and upscale the services being provided by orphanages across the FCT.

“Key components of the initiative include a thorough review of existing orphanages by a Ministerial Committee, focusing on recertification and adoption processes within the city.

“There is also a dedicated committee that was assigned to conduct on-site inspections of certified orphanages under the FCT Secretariat.

“The overarching goal of the initiative is to revamp interventions related to child protection and combating violence against children.

“This includes efforts to align local laws with international standards, particularly those outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she said.

The mandate secretary added that the initiative also sought to enhance institutional reforms within the FCT Administration, with key priority in education, health, and nutrition sectors, including socio-economic development.

The aim, according to her, is to establish a new standard of engagement between government entities and Non-Governmental Organisations operating in the realm of child welfare.

“Through these concerted efforts, the FCTA aims to provide a more supportive and nurturing environment for orphaned children.

“The administration also hopes to ensure that orphans’ rights and well-being are safeguarded effectively,” she added.

In her remarks, the convener of the event, Ms Felicia Olorungbami, said that the event was organised to create awareness on the need to be deliberate on how people show love to orphans.

Olorungbami, who is the founder of Hospital, Orphanage and Prison Evangelism-HOPE Ministry, urged government at all levels to be compassionate to children and promote policies that would help upgrade their standard of living.

The Pastor of the Church, Mr Ola Omosebi, stressed the need to give children in orphanages across the country hope so they could have a sense of belonging.

“Being in those orphanage homes alone is secluded.

“These children need exposure, and it’s okay for us to have gatherings like this where they will socialise,” he added.

Also speaking, Ms Ngozi Judge, Director, and founder of Facado Orphanage, identified poor funding as one of the key challenges affecting smooth operation of orphanage homes.

Judge urged relevant government agencies and charitable Nigerians to come to the aid of orphanage homes to improve the welfare of orphans.

“People donate food stuff like rice and beans, but that’s not enough to make a meal.

“When we go to the market, the high cost of things makes it very difficult for us to get enough. We need support in their education, feeding and health,” she pleaded. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai