FCTA to relocate Abuja community sitting on Presidential Air Fleet plots – Official

Abuja, FCT: The Department of Development Control, FCT Administration, says it is considering relocating part of Nuwalege community, occupying a portion of Presidential Air Fleet, along Airport Road, Abuja.

The Director of the department, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, made this known during an engagement with the community members on Tuesday in Abuja.

Galadima explained that the proposed removal followed a request by the Nigerian Air Force, adding that the community shares boundary with the Presidential Air Fleet.

He said that some of the houses in the community occupy parts of the Presidential Air Fleet plots and needed to be removed.

He explained that, if concluded, between 150 and 200 houses would be demolished in the community, including commercial stores attached to the houses.

About a month ago, the authority of the Nigerian Air Force wrote to the minister on the need to remove part of the village sitting on part of the Presidential Air Fleet plots.

“This is why we are here today, to discuss with the community, because it will be unfair to just bring machines here and start removing peoples’ houses.

“We had already visited the Chief of the community at his palace and informed him of the development, and the need for the community engagement which we are having today.

“We are coming back again for a wider consultation involving the Nigerian Air Force, our colleagues and the community heads,” he said.

The director said that community leaders have no objection to the proposed removal but appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to resettle the occupants of the affected houses.

The director, however, said that he was not aware if compensation was paid or not, but promised to find out from the Air Force and the FCT administration’s Department of Resettlement and Compensation. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

