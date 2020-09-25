FCTA to partner NEPC on export promotion

Share the news













The Federal Capital Territory Administration will partner with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) towards the realisation of all export promotion businesses and also host the forthcoming Technical Meeting of the National Committee on Export Promotion

This assurance was given by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, when a delegation from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) led by its Executive Director/CEO, Mr Olusegun Awolowo paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

Malam Bello called on NEPC to use the FCT as a place to implement all the Committees suggestions on export promotion and urged him to leverage on his in depth knowledge of the FCTA to achieve this objective.

He urged the NEPC boss to take advantage of the potentials of the Abuja airport as a major export hub as well as the Abuja train corridor for the movement of goods.

Mr Olusegun Awolowo who served in the FCTA as the Secretary for Social Development, Area Council and Transportation under three Ministers, briefed Malam Bello that the Committee on Export Promotion was established by the National Economic Council to implement the Zero Oil Campaign, a document envisioned in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan as part of the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.

He also reiterated the expediency of diversifying sources of the country’s foreign reserve to insulate the economy from incessant economic shocks arising from the volatility of crude oil prices and other global geo-political and socio-political dynamics.

He explained further that this is premised on the potential of every state including the FCT in realising an export-led economic revolution to earn foreign exchange and generate employment.

The NEPC boss added that the Technical Committee Meeting would enable all state governments and the FCT to present their export programmes and activities and match them with institutional export facilitation agencies.

Although the FCT has shea butter and handicraft as an alternate product with competitive and comparative advantage to promote for export in line with the One State One Product initiative, Malam Bello urged NEPC to expand its scope to accommodate more value chains rather than just end products and also pay more attention to price stability.

Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the NEPC Director, Export Development and Incentives, Mr Abdullahi Sidi Aliyu amongst other staff of the FCTA and NEPC.

