FCTA to fix non-functional traffic lights – Acting Secretary

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has promised to fix non-functional traffic lights in the territory.

Alhaji Usman Yahaya, the Acting Secretary, FCTA Transportation Secretariat, gave the assurance at a news conference on Monday.

Yahaya explained that out of the 172 traffic lights at Gudu, Jabi, Utako, Gwarinpa I and II Districts and other districts, 62 at various intersections cutting across different districts were in good condition and functioning.

“Regrettably, as many as 110 are at various levels of non-functional condition. 25 out of 110 are currently undergoing rehabilitation,’’ he said.

The acting secretary said that some had been packaged for procurement for fresh signalisation.

Yahaya said the secretariat had received with great concern, calls from residents on the status of the traffic lights, particularly the non-functional ones.

He also said that they had called for installations of more lights at intersections with difficult traffic situations.

“With the support of the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, and approval granted by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, adequate provision was made in the recently passed 2021 FCT Appropriation, which is waiting presidential accent.

“The presidential accent will pave way for the commencement of procurement process that will ultimately translate to tangible improvement in the repairs of non-functional traffic lights, provision of critical spare parts required for periodic maintenance of installed ones.’’

He also assured that traffic lights would soon be installed in other areas including Karu-Jikwoyi axis, Gwagwalada and Kuje towns, Wuye and Jahi Districts and Ring Road II.

Yahaya said that knocking down of the installations by motorists and vandalism by criminals were the major challenges affecting proper management of traffic light installations in the territory.

“This warranted the adoption of a new but strenuous strategy of installing the traffic lights which involves welding of the components to prevent vandals from further vandalism.’’ (NAN)

