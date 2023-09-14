FCTA to establish university of technology  

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said on Thursday that it would establish the FCT University of Technology to increase access to tertiary education and decongest the FCT College of Education Zuba, Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Danlami Hayyo, disclosed this during the inauguration of Deans, Directors, Head of Departments, Chairmen and members of Standing Committees of College of Education, Zuba.

Hayyo said that education is one of the priority sectors of President Bola Tinubu-led administration, adding that the education secretariat would do everything possible to support government’s education agenda.

He pointed out the need for additional tertiary institutions in the nation’s capital to decongest the population in the FCT College of Education Zuba.

“Establishing the university will help to reduce the pressure at the college, and if possible, we will also establish a polytechnic to accommodate the large number of youths seeking tertiary education in FCT,” he said.

The secretary promised to ensure improved funding for the college with a view to improving the infrastructure and critical facilities of the college of education.

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr Sule Mundi, explained that the event was to inaugurate newly elected and appointed management staff and recognise other staff for their hard work.

Mundi identified the offices as Deans of Schools, Head of Departments, Directors and Heads of Unit and Programmes.

He also explained that the award was to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of the nominees, applaud their contributions and be inspired by their dedication and resolve towards their passion.

“Whether we are honouring individuals who have contributed significantly to their professions as teachers, or those that made outstanding contributions to their various units, these awards are testament to the commitment to excellence,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

