FCTA to enforce hygienic meat handling in abattoirs

The Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will continue to promote and enforce hygienic meat handling practices in abattoirs.

Acting Secretary of the Secretariat, Mr Ibe Chwukuemek, disclosed this in a statement by Malam Zakari Aliyu, Deputy Director, Information of the secretariat, on Saturday in Abuja.

Chwukuemeka, during a visit to some abattoirs in the territory, said that the inspection was to assess the level of compliance to safety standards set by the Secretariat.

He expressed concern over frequent complaints of unhealthy practices in the processing of meat, describing it as unacceptable.

He stated that the secretariat was working towards introducing new measures to enhance effective monitoring of activities in the abattoir.

“Going forward, we will be introducing new measures that will enable us monitor every activity taking place in the abattoirs; from the point of meat inspection and supervision by our Veterinary Officials to complying with hygienic processes by the butchers in the abattoirs.

“We are going to introduce new technologies to strengthen the surveillance to address reports of the use of tyres to roast meat as well as drug peddling,” he said.

The acting secretary appealed to the butchers to desist from the use of bare floors in the butchering of meat, advising that thick leather sheets should be used to prevent contamination.

Chwukuemeka said the secretariat was working in collaboration with the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) reputable cleaning services for cleaning and evacuation of waste in the various abattoirs.

He said that the construction of incinerators would help in effective waste management.

He assured that the secretariat was doing its best to rehabilitate the existing structures, while equally making efforts to attract the participation of private sector.

Chwukuemeka, however appealed for the support and cooperation of the Area Councils in improving services in the slaughter slabs.

“The secretariat held discussions with officials of the six area councils to stress the imperative of doing the needful in terms of facilities and practices in the slaughter slabs.”

The team had visited the Karu and Kubwa abattoirs as parts of the inspection tour. (NAN)