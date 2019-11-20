FCTA to demolish 140 illegal structures in Guzape communities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)will demolish no fewer than 140 illegal structures built on service corridors in Kuruduma II and Kpaduma II communities in Guzape District.

Mr Thompson Hope, Chief Town Planning Officer, FCT Department of Development Control, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen shortly after inspecting the illegal structures, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Hope said that the department had earlier issued seven days ultimatum to the inhabitants of the affected illegal structures in the area, adding that as soon as the ultimatum expire om Monday Nov. 25, demolition would begin immediately.

He said that the development control had marked some of the illegal structures for demolition as far back as two three years ago.

He also said that the department had carried out several sensitise campaign to the indigenous communities for many years but they refused to abide by the FCTA regulations on land allocation.

According to him, the indigenous communities and villages has expanded beyond the indigenous settlement and most of this expansion and illegal structures, the areas are been sold by the indigenous communities themselves.

He said that the department held several meetings with the leaders of the indigenous on the need for them to stop selling plots of land to the people.

” We have severally warn the indigeous communities including the local chiefs that all the lands in FCT is vested within the confine of the FCT Minister and that they should desist from selling land.

” But because some people are so desperate and desirous to build thinking that before government takes action they will either make one or two profits out of it.

” This illegal structures are already build on service corridors where plot allottees are desirous to develop their properties but because of this illegal development along the corridor they cannot take position of their plots.

” Recently the FCTA has send signals to plot allottees to take position of their plots else they stand a chance of been revoke and that has put us under enormous pressure as a department.

” By our estimate we have about 140 illegal structures on this corridors. We have given them 7 days ultimatum and hopeful by the expiration of the ultimatum we are coming to demolish the all illegal structures.

” The notice was given to them on Monday Nov. 18 and it will expire by Monday Nov. 2.

”Hopefully on Tuesday we will come with our machines to demolish them,” he said.

On the issue of compensation to the owners of the illegal structures, Hope said compensation was a policy issue that can only be handled by the Minister.(NAN)