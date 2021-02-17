FCTA to confront menace of scavengers, cultism, drug abuse head-on – Minister

FCT Administration will confront head-on the menace of scavengers, cultism and drug abuse as part of its strategies to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents of the FCT.

This was disclosed by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello following the regular FCT Security Committee meeting held on Tuesday. 16th February, 2021.

According to the Minister, the scavengers who often operate under the influence of hard drugs, perpetrate a lot of criminal activities within the Territory which will not be tolerated.

In the words of the Minister “each time there is crisis, you find that people of no known address, people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting each other and killing each other. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on”.

The scavengers, the Minister revealed had hitherto concentrated their criminal activities on vandalizing public utilities but had now become major threats to lives and property, reiterating that their activities remain banned in the Federal Capital City”

Malam Bello also said that there will now be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.

He also called for the support of the citizenry, especially in terms of providing intelligence to the security agencies.

Malam Bello said “We need citizens’ support, especially in terms of intelligence dissemination and also for leaders at all levels, whether it’s at the ward level or at the city level or at the village level or at the Area Council level”.

Continuing, he said “Political leaders at all level, as well as traditional and religious leaders have to play their part and we need to communicate and also encourage citizens to be law abiding and also to provide needed intelligence. Doing that, I think by the grace of God, we will surmount and continue to make FCT a very safe place for everybody”.

The Minister added that the security agencies also briefed the Committee on their plans and strategies to fight the kidnappings that occur, especially in communities outside the Federal Capital City.

Malam Bello also said that efforts will be made to continue to encourage the cordial relationship between herders and farmers within the FCT in order to prevent clashes between them.

On her part, the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu equally reassured the residents of the Territory of their safety as the Administration was not unaware of the security challenges and is taking all necessary measures for the protection of lives and property.

She disclosed that the Administration was paying great attention to the reoccurrence of the Ebola Virus disease in Guinea taking into consideration that the FCT was an international gateway into Nigeria.

Dr Tijjani Aliyu also called on private clinics running the COVID-19 tests without reporting their finding to the relevant health authorities to desist from doing so. She called for the full disclosure of all mortalities suspected to be to COVID-19 so that post mortems can be carried out on the deceased so that their relations can receive adequate care.

Also at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jubrin, The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, traditional and religious leaders, Area Council Chairmen, heads of relevant FCTA agencies and departments as well as heads of the various military and para-military formations in the FCT.