The FCT Administration will continue to collaborate with the 36 states of the federation willing to develop their Geographic Information Systems (GIS). Part of the support will be in the area of providing technical assistance as well as sharing of experiences and expertise.

The Director of Information & Customer Service, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS)/Land Administration, Muhammad Hazat Sule, gave this assurance, while receiving the Director-General of Zamfara Geographic Information System (ZAGIS), Dr. Hassan Idris and his team, who were in AGIS/Lands for a one-day technical working visit on Tuesday.

The Director emphasized that AGIS/Lands have played host to several delegations from various states of the federation that are interested in establishing their GIS in land management for assistance.

Sule said that AGIS/Lands have always welcomed such partnership and collaboration, because of the willingness of the FCT Administration to share experiences and expertise for the mutual benefit of all.

He explained that as the first organization in Nigeria to use GIS in land management, AGIS is willing to support states set up their GIS to improve land administration process across the country.

Sule reiterated that, in AGIS, it is work in progress as AGIS/Lands is determined to improve on its services to the citizenry in line with the desire of the Federal Government.

The Director also, explained that AGIS/Lands is committed in ensuring an excellence services delivery bearing in mind, the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business of the Federal Government.

Sule, who received the delegation on behalf of the Directors of AGIS as well as Land Administration, pledged to support ZAGIS in its quest to revolutionize Land Administration process in Zamfara state.

The Director further said, the process of computerizing land Administrations in the states can easily be achieved, if the states’ Chief Executives consider it a priority by having the ‘Political Will’.

He pointed out that the project will help in the generation, management and administration of geospatial data as well as digitalization of land cadastral, which is expected to usher in drastic inflow of investment nationally and internationally.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, Zamfara Geographic Information System (ZAGIS), Dr. Hassan Idris, noted that the team was in Abuja to understudy the process of applying Geospatial Information Technologies for Land Administration, which includes processes, such as land allocation, re-certification and issuance of certificates of occupancy.

Dr. Idris said, ZAGIS is saddled with the responsibility of implementing an integrated Geographic Information System, Land Information System (LIS), Satellite Remote Sensing and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) for land administration in Zamfara State.

The working visit was attended by the FCT Deeds Registrar, ESV. Umar Sayyadi, Head of GIS, Alfa Ndatsu Kure and Head of IT, Mr. Titus Ularam.

