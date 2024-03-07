FCTA to begin emergency distribution of grains to vulnerable residents – Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says it will begin emergency distribution of grains to residents across the six Area Councils of the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mahmoud explained that the meeting was to consider the modalities and to constitute a Strategic Committee for the distribution exercise in line with the directives of President Bola Tinubu.

She explained that Tinubu had instructed that a strategic committee be constituted to ensure a transparent and equitable distribution of the grains to vulnerable Nigerians.

According to her, the distribution would be done through the National Emergency Management Agency.

She expressed disappointment with the area council chairmen for treating the invitation to the maiden stakeholders meeting with levity.

Mahmoud warned the chairmen against any act that would sabotage the good intention of President Tinubu towards the residents of the territory.

She said that members of the committee would be made up of the Chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT, representative of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, traditional rulers, Department of State Service, and Nigeria Police Force,

Other representatives would be drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, faith-based organisations, National Union of Local Government Employees, Nigeria Red Cross Society, and women, and youth groups,

Also to be represented in the committee are Persons Living with Disabilities, Principals of boarding schools, Civil Society Organisations, and the media.

Chairman of the FCT Traditional Rulers, the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, assured the minister of the support of traditional leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential directive came barely four days after a warehouse belonging to the FCT Administration was invaded and looted by hungry residents. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai