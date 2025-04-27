FCTA to assess abattoirs, veterinary clinics, others

The Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has concluded plans to assess abattoirs, veterinary clinics and farm infrastructure across the territory.

By Philip Yatai

The Mandate Secretary, Mr Abdullahi Ango, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, after a week-long meeting with directors, heads of projects and specialised units.

Ango also said that the facility tours across the area councils would provide the needed platform to engage with farmers, stakeholders and development partners.

This, according to him, will fast-track implementation of agricultural programmes in the FCT.

Ango, who was deployed to the secretariat from the Youths Development Secretariat, also said that efforts were ongoing to ensure that farmers received seeds, fertilisers, and other equipment before the rainy season.

He emphasised the need to equip Agricultural Extension Agents with tools and training, as well as boosting public-private partnerships to attract agribusiness investments in the FCT.

He called on the members of staff to rededicate themselves to service to humanity and FCT residents in particular.

He stressed the need for teamwork and efficiency to achieve the secretariat’s mandate.

“We cannot afford delays. Our farmers are waiting, and the nation is counting on us to boost food security.

“I expect every staff member to bring their best to the table because the work ahead demands urgency, dedication, and innovation.

“We must all shape up and align with the vision of the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration as well as the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

“The “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu must reflect in our agricultural programmes,” Ango said. (NAN)