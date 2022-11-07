FCTA threatens to shutdown Area I market over alleged unwholesome activities

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday in Abuja threatened to shutdown the Area I Shopping Complex and Market over alleged unwholesome activities by traders.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Malam Umar Shuaibu issued the warning when he visited the market with other senior officials of the administration to ascertain the genuineness of several complaints received about the market.

Shuaibu said that the mall which was the first in Abuja, needs to meet the desired standard.

”The market has places earmarked for different purposes but the traders have thwarted the whole plan.

”The administration will take stringent measures as soon as the committee sets up to review the situation submit its report.

“The committee comprises of FCT strategic agencies, departments and secretariat. So, as soon as the committee finishes it work, we will commence enforcement. Some structures will be removed with others relocated,” he said.

He regretted that the informal sector in the area have littered the entire place without taking into account best hygiene practices.

“We are in the market on a fact finding mission because of the several reports and complaints we have received.

” The whole place has been littered especially by the informal sector, there are areas reserved for walkways, pedestrians and parking. This area must be used according to what was planned.

“We are going to restore sanity by removing all these illegalities. The places that require relocation and removal will all be addressed,” he said.

He said the market was recognised internationally and must be in conformity with set standards. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

