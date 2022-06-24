FCTA threatens to shut down schools over violation of guidelines

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat, on Friday in Abuja vowed to shut down any school that failed to meet the minimum standard of educational curriculum.

Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, Acting Director, Quality Assurance Department of the Education Secretariat, issue the warning at a meeting with the leadership of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), FCT chapter.

She reiterated the determination of the department to enforce compliance with the Nigerian Educational Curriculum and ensure quality in both teaching and learning in the FCT.

The director also warned private schools that operate with expired accreditation certificates to desist from such act.

She cautioned such school against preventing officials of the FCT administration from accessing their schools for routine inspection to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

Uzoanya said there are various stages, procedures and approval for the establishment of schools.

She insisted that all statutory laws and other regulations pertaining to management of schools in the FCT must be fully complied with.

She warned that any unregistered and illegal schools would be close down, adding that no substandard schools would be allowed to exist in the FCT.

The director frowned at the non-compliance to the guidelines and non-payment of the approved annual accreditation fees by some private school owners.

She said especially those with magnificent infrastructures, describing such act as against the laid down rules.

“The department will not issue recognition and accreditation certificates to any school found wanting in this regard.”

She advised school proprietors to pay the approved fees due to the administration, adding that the department would not issue certificates to those who were yet to pay the fees.

“This is important in the revenue drive of the FCT Administration.”

She assured that the department would not compromise on its mandate of monitoring and inspection of schools to ensure total compliance to the minimum standards, while registering and accrediting of both private and public schools.

The Deputy Director and Chairman, Revenue Taskforce, Malam Mudi Mohammed said the schools should brace up and pay their fees.

He warned that it was no longer business as usual because the taskforce would not leave any stone unturned to ensure schools operating in FCT complied strictly with the guidelines, especially as it regards prompt payment of annual accreditation fees.

Mohammed said available record showed that many schools were indebted to the FCTA and his team was ready to recover the debts.

Responding on behalf of the proprietors, Mrs Rukayyat Agboola, the Chairperson of the association said the new executives of the association were in the department to interface and work in partnership with the regulatory body.

She said the many challenges faced by school owners, especially in the face of the prevailing economic situation and the COVID 19 pandemic, which forced many schools to close down due to financial constraints.

She advocated for a grant from the government for private school owners to enable them ease the financial burden being faced. (NAN)

