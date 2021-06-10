FCTA tasks mothers on moral upbringing of children

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called mothers to assist the government in a peaceful society by ensuring good moral upbringing of their children.

Malam Bashir Mohammed, the Director, FCTA Human Resource Management, the call Thursday, when he received the FCT Indigenous Women Forum a courtesy visit to his office.

He said that FCT administration would to well if the women who are key actors in the development of family values, to their roles.

“FCT women should to support the government in developing the city, by encouraging the youths to champion ideas that will impact positively the city.

“Government needs the full of all especially the mothers because of their closeness to the youths, so the women should always encourage them to contribute to the development of Abuja.”

The director urged the women to support the FCT administration towards developing the city, adding that it was keen on issues that would have direct impact on women.

Earlier, Chairperson of the forum, Esther Tawasimi,  had sought the help of FCT administration for the appointment of women as directors in its departments, agencies and boards.

She also case for some of their women who served in the FCTA and Area Councils as well as  some that  retired as directors, to be considered for political appointments.

“Many of daughters who have graduated schools are at home doing nothing, we appeal to the FCT administration led by Malam Muhammad Bello, to kindly consider them for employment,”she said.

Tawasimi also solicited the assistance of the FCT administration in areas of admission into FCT higher institutions and scholarships. (NAN)

