FCTA tasks mothers on moral upbringing of children

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on mothers to assist the government in building a peaceful society by ensuring good moral upbringing of their children.

Malam Bashir Mohammed, the Director, FCTA Human Resource Management, made the call on Thursday, when he received the FCT Indigenous Women Forum on a courtesy visit to his office.

He said that FCT administration would continue to do well if the women who are key actors in the development of family values, keep to their roles.

“FCT women should continue to support the government in developing the city, by encouraging the youths to champion ideas that will impact positively on the city.

“Government needs the full cooperation of all especially the mothers because of their closeness to the youths, so the women should always encourage them to contribute to the development of Abuja.”

The director urged the women to support the FCT administration towards developing the city, adding that it was keen on issues that would have direct impact on women.

Earlier, Chairperson of the forum, Esther Tawasimi, had sought the help of FCT administration for the appointment of women as directors in its departments, agencies and boards.

She also made case for some of their women who served in the FCTA and Area Councils as well as some that retired as directors, to be considered for political appointments.

“Many of our daughters who have graduated from schools are at home doing nothing, we appeal to the FCT administration led by Malam Muhammad Bello, to kindly consider them for employment,”she said.

Tawasimi also solicited the assistance of the FCT administration in areas of admission into FCT higher institutions and scholarships. (NAN)