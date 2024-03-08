FCTA takes sickle cell, HIV/AIDS sensitisation  to schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday took sickle cell anaemia and HIV/AIDS sensitisation to schools in Karu and Jikwoyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awareness campaign was organised for students of GSS Karu and Junior Secondary School, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Ms Nkechi Ezeudu, a Deputy Director in the Health and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, led the campaign at the Government Secondary School (GSS), Karu, Abuja.

Ezeudu, a pharmacist, said that the move was to catch the students young and equip them with life-saving information.

The official said that the goal was to empower the students with critical information on sickle cell and HIV/AIDS, to enable them to make informed decisions about their sexual life and choosing a life partner.

She said that the campaign was also organised to elicit a high level of awareness among the young generation, and build a formidable youth block that would be healthy, knowledgeable and patriotic.

This, according to her, is in line with the FCTA’s efforts toward eradicating sickle cell diseases and HIV/AIDS, through sensitisation and awareness campaigns.

“We believe that a society where the youthful population is greatly aware of health and healthy imperatives, they will make the right decisions on issues of life.

“By doing so, the society is spared the agony of consequential negative situations due to wrong choices.

“I have the conviction that after the awareness programme, we will all become veritable agents and catalysts for change,” she said.

Mrs Oluwadare Iyabode, Senior Mistress, Administration in the school, commended FCTA for the efforts towards curbing the incidence of sickle cell and HIV AIDS among school children.

Iyabode, who spoke on behalf of the school Principal, Mrs Gladys Ehidiamen, said that equipping the students with the right information , would help them to make informed decisions growing up.

A student, Abdulmumuni Jamilu, said that sensitisation was quite informative, adding that he has learned so much about sickle cell and HIV/AIDS, particularly the preventive measures.

“My genotype is AS and based on what I learned today, I am not supposed to marry someone with AS or SS genotype, or we might give birth to a child with sickle cell, ” he said.

Cynthia Okechukwu, 15, a Senior Secondary School II in the school, said this was the first time she heard something about sickle cell anaemia. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai