FCTA sensitises farmers on food safety, organic agriculture

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday sensitised farmers and extension agents across the territory on the best approach to organic agriculture and curbing post harvest losses.

Speaking during the sensitisation programme, Malam Ishaq Sadeeq, the Acting Secretary FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat said the exercise was part of measures to ensure the safety of food.

He explained that with proper sensitisation of farmers and extension agents in the nation’s capital, on the adoption of organic agriculture, it would integrate organic products that meet up with the required standards in their various agricultural vocations.

Sadeeq said that the Secretariat would continue to explore opportunities to reach out to stakeholders such as cooperative groups, women in agriculture, youth as well as other relevant organisations.

According to him, this will not only promote the practice but also enhance their access to organic products.

He explained that organic agriculture wss a practice which involved the use of natural materials of plant and animal origins for the production of food safe for consumption.

He said that the secretariat would put appreciate measures in place to increase awareness, provide technical support through extension agents and develop market infrastructure to enhance access to organic agricultural products.

Sadeeq added that the secretariat would strengthen existing synergy among producers, consumers, marketers, exporters and NGO’s.

The secretarysaid that the secretariat would increase the conduct of multi-dimensional trials on soil, crops organic fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides as well as increase access of registered organic farmers to subsidised inputs.

Earlier, the Deputy Director in the secretariat, Mr Onwumere Fortune advised farmers to use crop varieties which are resistant to storage insect pests as well as pre-harvest pests.

“Resistant and tolerant varieties will generally delay the increase of infestation and grain damage thereby prolonging grain damages.

“Cleaning and drying to be done as thoroughly as possible, especially when grain is to be stored for a long period.”

Also, the Director, Agric Services, Mrs Ihekandu Francisca, said the FCT had joined the league of organic agricultural destinations, which many states in the federation had adopted for their farmers.

She reiterated that the organic agriculture was a healthy alternative to conventional farming with higher nutritional value, longer life and high value for money. (NAN)

