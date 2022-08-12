FCTA seeks greater media cooperation

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called for more cooperation with members of the media in the development of the nation’s capital.

Director, FCTA Department of Information and Communication, Muhammad Sule, made the appeal on Friday, during a courtesy call on members of the FCTA Press Corps at the FCTA Secretariat, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Sule explained that the aim of the visit was to familiarize himself with members of the Press Corps and officially notify them of his resumption as Director, Information and Communication Department.

He said that his responsibility was, among others, to ensure robust dissemination and management of information about the activities and programmes of the FCTA Secretariats, Departments as well as Agencies.

“My job cannot be possible without your cooperation. I call on your continued support for the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello; the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu; and the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, as well as the entire FCT Administration.

” You know the FCTA has many offices, and that includes all the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs), it is my duty to ensure that all the activities of SDA’s in the FCT are properly projected to the outside world.”

The Director added that his job requires he intervene in every sector of the FCT Administration in order to let the World know about the policy direction, activities of the government.

He further reiterated the determination of the FCT Administration, under the leadership of Bello, to continue improving on the provision of infrastructural development and services for the residents of FCT.

In his response, Chairman of the FCTA Press Corps, Malam Hudu Yakubu, assured of the continued collaboration of the Press in reporting activities of the Administration.

“You are our own. We consider you as one of us so we will give you all the required support to succeed in this new responsibility.

” For those of us who know you can attest to the robust partnership we enjoyed even when you were serving at the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS).

” Even though, we have a cordial working relationship with FCT Administration, with your presence as the Director of Information and Communication, that relationship will be further strengthened for more productive result.

The Chairman, however, called for respect and understanding for journalists covering the activities of the FCT Administration. (NAN)

