FCTA seeks collaboration with media professionals

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola, has called on media professionals to continue to project the image of the administration and the Federal Government positively.

Adesola made the call when a delegation of the FCTA Press Corps paid him a courtesy call and presented him with an Award of Administrative Excellence, on Monday in Abuja.

The permanent secretary, who reaffirmed the FCTA’s commitment to the delivery of effective services to all residents of the FCT, appreciated the media for its professionalism in keeping the administration on its toes.

Adesola assured that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, would continue to work hard to provide basic amenities such as education, healthy environment, sound economy and good transportation.

He said that the Administration would continue to work in synergy with the media in all its programmes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the FCT Minister’s Press Corps, Malam Hudu Yakubu, who presented the award on behalf of his corps, extolled the administrative acumen of the permanent secretary.

According to Yakubu, his financial discipline as the chief accounting officer of the FCTA has combined profitably well with that of the two ministers of the administration.

This, according to him, ensures the prudent use of human and financial resources of the administration.

Yakubu, while assuring of continued collaboration from the media, urged the permanent secretary not to relent in his open and friendly disposition to the public, especially the members of the media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was accompanied by Mr Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement and Special Assistant on Media to FCT Minister of State, Mr Austin Elemue. (NAN)

