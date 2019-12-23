FCTA seeks assistance from Japan on rural development

By Ibrahim Mohammed

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), is seeking the assistance of Japanese government through its implementing agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in areas of solid waste management, agriculture and nutrition and urban water management.

A statement by Mr Austine Elemue, Special Adviser on Media to the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the support was sought when a delegation of Japanese embassy visited her on Monday.

According to her, such assistance would further deepened the existing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

She commended the government and people of Japan for the collaboration with FCTA in various areas of development, assuring that it is committed to pay its counterpart funding.

The minister also solicited the assistance of JICA in the area of women and youth empowerment, noting that the move will address the challenges of youth unemployment in the territory.

“Let me first and foremost commend the government and people of Japan for their collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration over the years. We are indeed very grateful for the people’s-oriented projects executed through Japan International Cooperation Agency.

“However, like Oliver Twist, we are seeking further assistance in the areas of solid waste management, agriculture and nutrition, urban water management, human capacity development and more importantly women and youth engagement. We as an administration is committed to pay our counterpart funding,” she stated.

Responding the JICA’s anchor person, Shirai Hiroki, gave overview of JICA’s collaboration with FCT Administration in areas of sustainable urban development to include urban water management, solid waste management and agriculture and nutrition.

According to her, JICA through a technical cooperation project, developed the capacity of FCT Water Board from October 2014 to September 2018, while revealing that JICA got tangible result in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) ratio, decreased in pilot areas in Gudu, Jabi, Garki 11 from 66.7 percent to 31.6 percent.

In the area of agriculture, Hiroki said Small Holder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion (SHEP) is ongoing in FCT and Nasarawa state aimed at improving the quality of extension service for livelihood improvement for small scale horticulture farmers.

She revealed that due to success of the pilot project in FCT and Nasarawa state the project would be implemented in 12 additional states as a technical cooperation project from 2020 to 2023.