FCTA seals FIRS, Access Bank, others over unpaid ground rent

The Federal Capital Administration (FCTA) has sealed the premise of Federal Internal Revenue Service (FIRS) Access Bank and Total Energy in Wuse over unpaid ground rent.

By Philip Yatai

The Director of Land, FCTA, Mr Chijoke Nwankwoeze, explained during the exercise in Abuja on Monday, that the the properties have revertd to the FCTA.

Nwankwoeze said that the exercise marks the commencement of taking possession of more than 4,794 revoked properties by the FCTA.

He explained that the FIRS building on Plot 627, Wuse Zone 5, owed the FCTA ground rent for 25 years.

He he also said that Access Bank building, on Plot No. 2456, Wuse I, Cadastral Zone A

02, Abuja, belonging to Rana Tahir Furniture Nig. Ltd, had also not paid ground rent for 34 years.He said that the property has thus reverted to the FCTA who has now took possession thereof.

Earlier, the enforcement team sealed Total Energy on plot 534 cadastral zone A02 Wuse Zone 1, belonging to Total PLC, over unpaid ground rent for more than 10 years.

The Director Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, said that the action was to take possession of the property which had been revoked in March.

Galadima recalled that the FCTA has announced its decision to take possession of the more than 4,000 revoked properties in the territory for non-payment of ground rent for more than 10 years.

“So, today is just to comply with what we have said that we are going to take over all the revoked properties and we are starting with a plot 534 cadastral zone A02 that Wuse Zone 1, owned by Total PLC,” he said.