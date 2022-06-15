FCTA rewards 115 employees for outstanding performance

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has honoured 115 members of staff in the second Edition of Staff Recognition Award for outstanding performance in 17 different categories.

Mr Austine Elemue, the Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aliyu said the 2021 award comprised of 86 members of staff, three Secretariat and Departments (SDs) employees with most improved Internally Generated Revenue record, seven customers friendly SDAs, five corporate bodies and development partners.

The minister said the FCT administration had also honoured four deceased staffers with posthumous awards, and 13 Heart of the Nation award.

Aliyu said the second edition, like the maiden edition, was a demonstration of the FCTA’s commitment to ensuring that employees’ contributions were acknowledged.

She said the second edition would pay attention to COVID-19 frontline workers and others, in line with reform initiatives of the Federal Government to improve staff welfare and drive motivation to duty.

“The objective is to provide guidelines to unique, value added and performance objectives, in order to align staff with core values of the FCTA, which will in turn help the administration serve its residents better.”

Aliyu called on all the winners of the second edition, to share in the developmental aspirations of the administration and the interest of the residents.

She added that the opportunity to serve humanity was a divine trust that must be discharged, to make the lives of residents of the territory better.

Earlier, Mr Olusade Adesola, the FCT Permanent Secretary, said the event was organised to celebrate collective achievements and accord recognition to some serving and former colleagues for outstanding performance.

Adesola said the Public Service Rules acknowledge the need to accord recognition for services rendered.

He quoted sections 150106 and 150107, which state that; “Any officer who in the course of his official duties, carries out a unique act, or, in perilous circumstances, secures the safety of human life or property, may also be considered for an award as the occasion warrants”.

“In the fiscal year 2021, a total of about 3,873 staff across the SDAs participated in various training programmes. We will sustain the tempo of investment in the training and capacity building of our staff,” Adesola said.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of gift items, certificates, plaques and landed documents to recipients of the four deceased members of staff, amongst others. (NAN)

