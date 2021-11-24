FCTA repositions nursing, midwifery professions for stronger health sector

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will continue to accord priority attention to Nursing and Midwifery to achieve a stronger health sector in the territory.

The FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, gave the assurance at the 18th Annual Scientific Conference of Forum of Head of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria, held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adesola said that the roles of nurses were critical to primary healthcare provision in the country, adding that nurses were the backbone of the health system, without whom, no sustainable healthcare could be possible.

The permanent secretary also disclosed that the FCT School of Nursing and Midwifery in Gwagwalada would soon overcome its challenges.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...