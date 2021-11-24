FCTA repositions nursing, midwifery professions for stronger health sector

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it continue to priority attention to Nursing and Midwifery to achieve a stronger health sector in the territory.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, gave the assurance at the 18th Annual Scientific Conference of Forum of Head of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria, held on in Abuja.

Adesola said that the roles of nurses were critical to primary provision in the country, adding that nurses were the backbone of the health system, without whom, no sustainable could be possible.

The permanent secretary also disclosed that the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Gwagwalada would soon overcome its challenges.

