FCTA remains committed to reduce youth restiveness, unemployment-Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has stated its commitment to reduce youth restiveness and unemployment through skills acquisition training, for financial liberation in the area.

Alhaji Sani El- Katuzu, Education Secretary of the FCT Administration, stated this while inaugurating a Fashion Hub by the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) and the launching of a free skills acquisition training at FCT Department of Mass Education.

El-Katuzu urged the teeming youths and women in the FCT, to embrace the skills acquisition programmes of the administration.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, he said has resolved to significantly reduce youth idleness, through requisite skills acquisition.

Also speaking at the event. the Managing Director of AEA, Mr Shehu Abdulkadir urged the youths and women to key into the various skills acquisition programmes, which remains the major panacea to poverty eradication in the country.

“The FCT administration is making frantic effort to emphasise on the importance of marketable skills acquisition training toward wealth creation and poverty eradication.

“We are very happy with this partnership with the Department of Mass Education. That is the only way to go about it, synergy.

“They have the facilities, we provide the machines. We are determined to work together to achieve the FCT free of poverty and youth restiveness,” he said.

The Director, FCT Department of Mass Education, Hajia Hajarat Alayande also commended the commitment of the FCT Administration under the leadership of Bello.

According to her the Non-formal education is a strong tool for job creation and poverty reduction in the FCT.

Alayande urged the relevant key players in the non-formal education sector to prioritise sustained and result-oriented synergy to eradicate poverty in the FCT.

“We are grateful to the FCT Minister for positioning the FCT to have a suitable platform for non formal education in all the area councils of the FCT.

“If poverty must be a thing of the past in the FCT, all the major stakeholders in informal education industry, must place premium on sustainable synergy.

“We are here today with the management of the AEA, to put our resources together to move FCT forward.

“The agency is supporting us with more sewing machines so that we can expand our activities in all our centres,” she said. (NAN)

