FCTA reiterates desire to improve staffers’ capacity on critical areas

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated the desire to improve the capacity of its staffers on critical areas of knowledge and skills in keeping pace with global best practices.

The Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, gave the assurance at a 3-day workshop for the management staff of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), held on Thursday in Abuja.

Adesola said that knowledge and skills were the working capital that personnel needed to drive home government policies and programmes.

He said based on this, he could sacrifice any other schedule in order to be part of the capacity building initiative.

“My expectation on the outcome of every workshop, in terms of cost, side by side improved quality of work, remains high.

“Therefore, this workshop was organised in keeping faith with the outcomes which are capable of driving a seamless realisation of the FEMA mandate.

“As drivers of this mandate, much is expected of you at the end of this programme and going forward,” he said.

The permanent secretary commended the goodwill of Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung (KAS), the facilitators of the programme in building the capacity of FCTA’s staffers on critical areas of knowledge and skills.

“You did it some months back and today we are grateful to be here again as beneficiaries of your magnanimity.

“In our desire for improved quality of work and especially in keeping pace with global best practices, we look forward to more from you, so that together we can deliver quality services to our people.

“Let me on behalf of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, thank Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung and everyone that played a role in making this workshop possible,” Adesola said.

Earlier, the Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said that 50 participants were selected from top and management cadres of the agency who are decision makers in various sectors of the agency.

“We are here to build the capacity of staffers through the resourcefulness of KAS.

“Knowledge is key to reducing disasters; while capacity building is continuous in a dynamic environment.

“The season we had in the past is not the same today. We need to update ourselves to ensure we are at par with situations to be able to respond effectively.

“That is why we need to keep on learning and retraining to ensure that we are at the right place in line with the global world,” Idriss said. (NAN)

