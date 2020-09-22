FCTA reiterates commitment to job creation through agriculture value chain

Share the news













The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to job creation through agriculture value chain.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave the assurance at the launch of the public sales of subsidised buffer stock grains and distribution of motorcycles to agriculture extension agents, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the buffer stock comprised 7,200 bags of maize and 2,500 bags of guinea corn sold at half of their current market value.

Aliyu disclosed that a number of local and multi-national companies were in the process of finalising investment commitments in various agricultural value chains within the FCT.

She also maintained that the decisions of multi-national companies and Africa Development Bank (AfDB) to invest in FCT would help boost productivity and integrate production, processing, distribution and most importantly, create jobs and wealth for the teeming youths.

The minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his foresight in giving administrative backing toward strengthening local capacities in food production.

She added that the FCT administration had placed priority on the agricultural sector in order to unlock its abundant potentials.

“It is in heeding to this clarion call that the FCT administration has been making efforts to open-up the agricultural landscape and attract suitable investments.

“I make bold to say that our efforts are beginning to yield the desired results.

“We are currently engaged in the process of fine-tuning discussions with AfDB toward the smooth take-off of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ), as well as the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

“This is in addition to a number of local and multi-national companies that are in the process of finalising investment commitments in various agricultural value chains within the FCT,” she said.

In a related development, the minister also flagged off the harvest and sales of products at FCT Aquaculture and Allied Trades centre for youth and women in Kwali area council.

Aliyu revealed that the project was conceived to address problems of poverty by creating viable sources of livelihood, especially for the less privileged members of the society.

Earlier, the Acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr Ibe Prospect, had stressed that the buffer stock programme was an initiative that seeks to ensure the availability of agricultural produce to the public at affordable rate.

He assured residents of the FCT of the administration’s continued commitment to quality service delivery while urging them to cooperate with the committee toward a smooth conduct of the sales exercise. (NAN)

