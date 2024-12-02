FCTA promises quality, functional education to children in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has reiterated its commitment to improve access to quality and functional education to children in the FCT.

By Philip Yatai

Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud gave the assurance in Abuja on Sunday, when she hosted school children that participated in various competitions at the 2024 National Festival of Arts and Culture.

Mahmoud, who was represented by her Special Adviser on Social Development, Ms Helen Zamani, described children as the “future” of Nigeria.



She, however, pointed out that without education, the children would not be able to lead the country to the Promised Land when they become of age.

According to her, equipping children with functional education was key to preparing them for leadership tasks ahead.



She assured that the FCTA was doing all it could to improve access to quality and functional education that would prepare children in the FCT to change the world when they grow up.

She commended the exceptional performance of the children that participated in the NAFEST and urged them to continue to aspire for greatness.



“The exceptional performances of the students in the just concluded NAFEST showed hard work, dedication and passion for rigorous academic pursuit.

“As a mother, the feat achieved by these children doesn’t only make their families, states or schools proud but also inspires and motivates their peers to also strive for excellence.

“I am pleased with your sterling and exceptional performances in the just concluded competitions at the 2024 NAFEST,” she said.

The minister, who expressed excitement over the children’s hard work, dedication and passion for academic excellence, said she was very pleased to host, recognise and reward their efforts.

"The feat you have achieved does not only make your families, your state or schools proud, it inspires and motivates your peers to also strive for excellence and greatness," Mahmoud added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister presented different categories of gifts to the children that came first and other students that participated in the various competitions.

Students from Ekiti came first in essay writing competition, while students that represented Lagos and Enugu states came second and third respectively.

In the cultural quiz competition, Taraba emerged winner while Benue state came second and Ekiti third.

Lagos state came first in the children’s story telling competition, followed by Ekiti, while Nasarawa came third.

Also, Bayelsa clinched the first position in children arts and crafts competition, with Ogun training in second place while Lagos came third.

The 36th edition of the festival ended on Saturday with Bayelsa emerging as the overall winner. (NAN)