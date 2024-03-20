FCTA promises accelerated economic progress for women

They made the promise through a virtual platform, at a side event, during the celebration of the UN Commission on the Status of Women @68 in New York, U.S.A on Tuesday.

The side event tagged, “The Abuja Accelerator” with the theme, “Unifying Women for Global Impact,” was organised by the Office of the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat in collaboration with the UN Women.

The duo said that the women’s economic progress and full potential would be achieved under the Abuja Accelerator programme, designed to invest in women and accelerate their progress through collaboration and partnership.

Mahmoud reiterated the commitment of the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, to advance women’s economic growth and unify their potential for national and global impact.

She described the theme as a powerful concept that underscored the potential for collaboration and solidarity among women worldwide.

Mahmoud said that the Abuja Accelerator programme would serve as a beacon of ‘renewed hope’, offering a platform for women to come together, share their experiences and amplify their voices for meaningful change.

She added that the programme embodied the spirit of empowerment and progress for FCT women from all walks of life.

“It will provide a space where women from various backgrounds can converge, exchange ideas and strategise on how to address pressing issues facing women globally.

“The strength of the Abuja accelerator lies in its ability to foster collaboration among women, by bringing together individuals with different perspectives and expertise.

“The accelerator creates a fertile ground for innovation and collective action, through workshops, seminars and networking.

“Under the programme, participants will be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to carry out positive change in their communities and beyond,” she said.

The minister added that the initiative equally served as a catalyst for advocacy and awareness creation that highlighted the achievements and challenges faced by women.

She expressed optimism that the programme would help to elevate the status of women in the society and push for policies that promoted gender equality.

According to her, the Abuja Accelerator programme is a shining example of how women can come together to make a difference in the world.

“By preparing women for global impact, the accelerator is not only changing the lives of individual women, but also shaping a more inclusive and profitable future for all.”

On her part, Benjamin-Laniyi said that women in the FCT would be empowered through innovation, inspiration, collaboration and cooperation under the Abuja Accelerator Programme.

She said that the convergence in New York was to mobilise all and sundry to join ongoing efforts towards amplifying the voices of FCT women and to champion their cause.

The mandate Secretary added that the programme was designed by her office, in line with the vision of the FCT Minister, Wike, and President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

According to her, the goal is to create a future where every woman will realise her full potential, because no one was left behind.

“The programme represents a platform for proffering solutions to global challenges – from climate change to sustainable development – solutions born out of our unique perspective and gender experiences.

“The Abuja Accelerator is our offering for collaboration. Invest your pilot project in Abuja, whatever it is, we are ready,” the mandate secretary said.

Also speaking, the UN Women Representative to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong, described the FCTA’s efforts towards unifying women from all walks of life as a laudable initiative.

She commended the minister of state and the mandate secretary for always building partnerships and bringing women together to uplift their lives. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai