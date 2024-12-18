FCTA profiled vigilante groups to strengthen community-based security – Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has profiled vigilante groups to strengthen community-based approach to security in the FCT.

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has profiled vigilante groups to strengthen community-based approach to security in the FCT.

Mr Adamu Gwary, the Director of Security Service Department of the FCTA, stated this during the department’s end of year news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gwary, a fellow of the National Defence College, said that the measure was part of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s efforts, towards addressing security challenges, using a whole community-based approach.

He said that the compendium of all the vigilante units at the area council had been developed.

He added each of the unit was also encouraged to develop its compendium of all the vigilantes operating at the world level, which would be ready by end of 2024.

“Before the end of the year, we assure you that we will have every single vigilante operating in the Federal Capital Territory fully documented,” he said.

The director also said that the FCTA has developed a portal, through which the security services department interfaces with the head of the vigilante groups in each of the area councils.

This, he said, had enabled the FCTA to determine the organised vigilante groups operating across the FCT.

“This is a self-help effort, but it will not just be left for members of the public to just key into it without being monitored in terms of ensuring that the right people are doing the right thing.

“So, the administration is doing everything possible to ensure that the vigilante groups that we are using are known to us,” he said.

He said that the vigilante groups in each of the six area councils have been supported with 100 motorcycles and operational vehicles to enhance their operations.

He also said that currently, the vigilante groups were providing security in most of the public boarding secondary schools in the FCT.

On building community trust on security agencies, the director said that the FCTA’s community engagement and sensitisation on community engagement was yielding the desired results with increased intelligence reports from community members.

He said that the head of the department’s External Relations was coordinating intelligence gathering through community sensitisation and mobilisation.

Dr Ogu Emmanuel, Deputy Director External Relations in the department, said that the community-based security approach was part of measures to ensure inclusivity in security interventions.

Emmanuel said that the unit collaborates with women and youth groups, community and traditional leaders across the six area councils to strengthen community support in intelligence gathering.

“Most times people find it difficult to relate with security agencies, but when we have all this interface in the area councils, the residents feel free to provide us with critical security information.

“We on our part transmit such intelligence information to relevant security agencies for appropriate action,” he said. (NAN)